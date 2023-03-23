Ryan Hadlock Tops Rock & Alternative Producers Chart for First Time Thanks to Zach Bryan Songs

Ryan Hadlock, Dan Darmawan and Tyler Smyth are Billboard’s No. 1 rock producers on the latest March 25-dated rankings, thanks to various hits on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Hard Rock Songs charts.

Explore Explore Zach Bryan See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ryan Hadlock Leads Rock & Alternative Producers

Hadlock tops the all-rock-genre Rock & Alternative Producers chart for the first time, thanks to his work on Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” of which he’s the sole credited producer.

“Orange” stands at No. 2 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs after spending six weeks at No. 1. The song marks Hadlock’s second leader on the chart, after The Lumineers’ 18-week No. 1 “Ho Hey” in 2012-13. He’s also produced chart hits for Blond Redhead and Vance Joy.

“Orange” hit No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in January.

Dan Darmawan Rules Alternative Producers

Darmawan hits No. 1 on the Alternative Producers chart for the first time, thanks to two production hits on Hot Alternative Songs, both of which are by newcomer d4vd. The tracks, “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” rank at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, and mark Darmawan’s first chart appearances as a producer.

“Romantic Homicide” reached No. 33 on the Hot 100 in October, while “Here With Me” reached No. 60 in February.

Tyler Smyth Continues Run Atop Hard Rock Producers

On Hard Rock Producers, Smyth scores a 25th week at No. 1, thanks to two production credits on the latest Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, both of which are by Falling in Reverse: “Watch the World Burn” (No. 3) and “Voices in My Head” (No. 7).

Dating to the Hard Rock Producers chart’s launch, only Greg Kurstin has spent more weeks on top (34 weeks).

Billboard launched its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as genre-specific rankings for country, rock & alternative, R&B/hip-hop, R&B, rap, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic, in June 2019; alternative and hard rock joined in 2020, along with seasonal holiday rankings in 2022. The charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100. The genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.