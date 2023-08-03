Hot 100 First-Timers: Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ Debuts

He’s just Ken … but with a Billboard Hot 100 hit. Ryan Gosling is officially a Hot 100-charting artist, as he scores his first appearance on the latest ranking (dated Aug. 5) as “I’m Just Ken” debuts at No. 87.

The song, released July 21 alongside the new Barbie film, begins with 5.2 million U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads sold in its opening week, according to Luminate. It also debuts at No. 4 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 5 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, as well as No. 39 on Digital Song Sales.

The track debuts along with the Barbie: The Album soundtrack, also released July 21 via Mattel/WaterTower/Atlantic Records. The album opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 126,000 units, as well as No. 1 on the Soundtracks chart and No. 2 on Top Album Sales. It’s the highest charting soundtrack on the Billboard 200 since Encanto led the list for nine nonconsecutive weeks (January-March 2022). Barbie is also the highest debut for a full-length theatrical film soundtrack since the Beyoncé-led The Lion King: The Gift also opened at No. 2 four years ago (Aug. 3, 2019, chart).

While “I’m Just Ken” is Gosling’s first entry on the Hot 100, it’s not his first overall chart appearance. He’s charted once before, with “City of Stars” from his 2016 film La La Land. His solo version spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Jazz Digital Song Sales chart, while a version with co-star Emma Stone reached No. 8 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under ranking and No. 45 on Digital Song Sales.

Gosling’s musical endeavors predate La La Land. The actor broke through at age 13 as a member of the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club (from 1993 to 1995). He performed song and dance numbers alongside future Billboard hitmakers Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, among others.

In between Mickey Mouse Club and Barbie, Gosling has forged a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring in box-office hits including The Big Short; Blue Valentine; Crazy, Stupid, Love; Drive; and The Notebook. He has two Academy Award nominations for best actor, for Half Nelson in 2007 and La La Land in 2017.