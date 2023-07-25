Hot 100 First-Timers: Ryan Castro Arrives With Peso Pluma Collab ‘Quema’

Colombian singer-songwriter Ryan Castro is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as he scores his first entry on the tally (dated July 29) with his new collaboration with Peso Pluma, “Quema.”

The song, released July 13 through 5020/Sony Music Latin, debuts at No. 92 with 6.1 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold in the July 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also enters at No. 21 on Hot Latin Songs.

Internationally, it debuts at No. 101 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 141 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Castro is a relative newcomer to Billboard’s charts. He first landed on a ranking in January 2022 with his song “Mujeriego.” The track reached No. 33 on Hot Latin Songs, plus No. 94 on Global Excl U.S. and No. 125 on the Global 200.

Before this week, he had charted three songs on the Global 200: “Mujeriergo,” “Jordan” (No. 65 peak in 2022) and “Mercho,” with Lil Cake, Ozuna and Migrantes (No. 75, this March).

“‘Jordan’ is the song that everyone identifies me with,” Castro, who primarily records urbano/reggaetón music, told Billboard in 2022. “I feel it’s my biggest hit because it relates to urban street fashion and my personal flow. ‘Mujeriego,’ on the other hand, shows my versatile and explorative side. A lot of artists are criticized for taking the risk of doing other genres, but I’ve gotten a lot of support from even the biggest merengue artists.”

Castro has released two albums so far: the seven-track Reggaetonea and the nine-track Los Piratas, both in 2022. He’s previously collaborated with Blessd, El Alfa, Feid, J Balvin, Jhayco and Justin Quiles, among others. Plus, last year he opened for Karol G on her Bichota Reloaded Tour in Cali, Colombia.