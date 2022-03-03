Multiple Songs About Russia or Ukraine, Led by Sting’s ‘Russians,’ Reach LyricFind Charts After Invasion

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, multiple songs have appeared on Billboard’s LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts dated March 5 that are related in some way to either of the countries.

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio.

Sting’s “Russians,” a 1986 solo hit for the then-frontman of The Police, leads all such songs on both charts, debuting at Nos. 3 and 4 on LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global, respectively. It reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1986.

The song, which was critical of the Cold War then occurring between the United States and the Soviet Union, featuring the line “I hope the Russians love their children too,” sees an increase of 4,183% in lyric views and usages in the U.S. and 3,744% globally, according to LyricFind.

One other song reaches LyricFind U.S.: Renaissance’s “Kiev,” named for an alternate spelling of the Ukrainian capital. It’s the song’s first appearance on a Billboard chart, debuting at No. 25 on LyricFind U.S. (up 3,033%) and No. 18 on LyricFind Global (up 3,833%). The English progressive rockers Renaissance released “Kiev” on their 1972 album Prologue.

Three additional songs appear on LyricFind Global: Corey Hart’s “Komrade Kiev” from 1985’s Boy in the Box (No. 19, up 5,350%), Boney M’s 1978 hit “Rasputin” (No. 24, up 323%) and Culture Club’s “The War Song” (No. 25, up 2,300%), which reached No. 17 on the Hot 100 in November 1984.