Rosé’s Stephen Sanchez Cover Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart

Rosé’s cover of Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” crowns Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Feb. 25.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Feb. 10-16.

The BLACKPINK member’s cover of Sanchez’s original was released on YouTube Feb. 10 to coincide with Rosé’s 26th birthday the next day, Feb. 11.

Though it’s Rosé’s first solo No. 1 on the chart, which began in 2021, she boasts a pair of leaders via BLACKPINK: “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” both in 2022.

“You,” Sanchez’s breakthrough hit, concurrently lifts 8% in official U.S. streams in the Feb. 10-16 tracking week, garnering 9.4 million streams in all, according to Luminate.

Rosé is followed on the latest Hot Trending Songs chart by $uicideboy$ and Shakewell’s new collaboration “Big Shot Cream Soda,” which bows at No. 2. The song premiered Feb. 15.

Skrillex’s “Ratata,” featuring Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo, follows at No. 3; it was released Feb. 15 as a final taste of the producer’s new album, Quest for Fire, which was released Feb. 17. (More Skrillex entries are possible on the Hot Trending Songs chart dated March 4 after the release of Quest and its immediate successor, Don’t Get Too Close, on Feb. 18.)

