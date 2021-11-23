Rosalía’s ‘La Fama,’ featuring The Weeknd, Debuts at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Rosalía clocks her fifth top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as “La Fama,” featuring The Weeknd, bows at No. 2 on the Nov. 27-dated survey. The pair’s second collaboration, which becomes Rosalía’s third No. 2 debut on the all-metric tally, hits the top 10 after only three days of sales and streaming data following its Nov. 16 release.

“La Fama” registered 6.8 million streams in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 18, according to MRC Data, enough to also launch it at No. 2 on the Latin Streaming Songs chart. It concurrently sold a little less than 1,000 downloads in its first three tracked days, landing it at No. 3 on Latin Digital Song Sales.

Rosalía’s first official cut from her forthcoming album Motomami (slated for a 2022 release) comes after the Spaniard reached a No. 3 high with “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” featuring Billie Eilish. The bilingual pair-up gave Eilish her first and only top 5 entry on Hot Latin Songs (a blend of airplay, streams and digital sales).

As Rosalía scores a fifth top 10, The Weeknd secures his second, following his first and only No. 1 on the 50-deep tally, also through collaboration: “Hawai,” with Maluma (No. 1 for nine consecutive weeks starting the Sept. 20, 2020-dated survey).

Besides taking over the runner-up slot on Hot Latin Songs, “La Fama” also earns both acts a new career entry on the overall Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it bowed at No. 94. Back on Hot Latin Songs, will “La Fama” dethrone Farruko’s “Pepas” from its 14-week reign after its first full tracking week on the next chart ranking? Stay tuned for that…