Hot 100 First-Timers: Rosa Linn’s ‘Snap’ Debuts Following Eurovision Breakthrough

Armenian singer-songwriter and 2022 Eurovision Song Contest contestant Rosa Linn scores her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 3) with her single “Snap.”

The song — Linn’s first appearance on any Billboard chart — was released on Nvak/Columbia Records, and debuts at No. 97 with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 13%), 2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 52%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 63%) in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also pushes 16-15 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, 22-20 on the Billboard Global 200 and 33-29 on Adult Alternative Airplay and debuts at No. 35 on Pop Airplay.

The song’s latest boost can be attributed to its exposure on TikTok, where it has been featured in over more than 860,000 videos, incorporating its “snapping one, two, where are you?” lyrical hook.

Rosa Linn (real name Roza Kostandyan) released “Snap” on March 19 as her entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, representing Armenia. She ultimately finished 20th; Kalush Orchestra, of Ukraine, won with “Stefania.”

Rosa Linn is the latest Eurovision contestant to chart on the Hot 100. After a 24-year gap, she joins a growing list that also includes the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence (“Arcade”) and Italy’s Måneskin (“Beggin'”).

Here’s a recap of all the Eurovision Song Contest entries that have hit the Hot 100 (performed by the acts that competed with them, as opposed to cover versions), ranked chronologically:

“Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare),” Domenico Modugno, No. 1 (five weeks), 1958

“Piove (Ciao, Ciao Bambino),” Domenico Modugno, No. 97, 1959

“Say Wonderful Things,” Ronnie Carroll, No. 91, 1963

“Congratulations,” Cliff Richard, No. 99, 1968

“Beg, Steal or Borrow,” New Seekers, No. 81, 1972

“Knock, Knock (Who’s There),” Mary Hopkin, No. 92, 1972

“Eres Tu (Touch the Wind),” Mocedades, No. 9, 1974

“Waterloo,” ABBA, No. 6, 1974

“Save Your Kisses for Me,” Brotherhood of Man, No. 27, 1976

“Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit,” Gina G, No. 12, 1997

“Arcade,” Duncan Laurence, No. 30, 2021

“Beggin’,” Måneskin, No. 13, 2021

“Snap,” Rosa Linn, No. 97 (to-date), 2022

Rosa Linn signed with the U.S.-based Nvak Collective in 2021 and Columbia Records earlier in August. She has also released the song “King,” with Kiiara, who herself has notched two Hot 100 entries: “Gold” reached No. 13 in 2016 and Linkin Park’s “Heavy,” on which she’s featured, hit No. 45 in 2017.