Rosa Linn Reigns on Top TV Songs Chart After ‘Shrinking’ Synch

Rosa Linn’s “Snap” crowns Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for March 2023 after its appearance in Apple TV+’s new series Shrinking.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of March 2023.

“Snap” can be heard in Shrinking’s eighth episode, which premiered March 10. It was directed by Zach Braff, a previous collaborator of Bill Lawrence, who is one of the series’ co-creators and executive producers.

In March 2023, “Snap” received 13.3 million on-demand official U.S. streams and 3,000 downloads, according to Luminate. The synch sparked a modest boost for the song on the March 25-dated Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, where it re-entered at a new peak of No. 9.

It’s one of four songs from Shrinking that appear on the March 2023 survey. Fred again..’s “Dermot (see yourself in my eyes)” follows at No. 3 thanks to 597,000 streams.

The highest non-Shrinking appearance belongs to Faces’ “Ooh La La,” which enters at No. 2. Heard in the fourth episode of the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six, the song earned 4.3 million streams and 1,000 downloads.

Daisy Jones also sports an appearance at No. 4 thanks to “Dancing Barefoot” by the Patti Smith Group, from the show’s premiere episode. It received 613,000 streams and 3,000 downloads, and it made a Billboard chart for the first time when it reached the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, eventually peaking at No. 11 on the April 8 tally.

See the full top 10, also featuring music from Mayor of Kingstown, The Blacklist and Ted Lasso, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Snap,” Rosa Linn, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

2. “Ooh La La,” Faces, Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

3. “Dermot (see yourself in my eyes),” Fred again.., Shrinking (Apple TV+)

4. “Dancing Barefoot,” Patti Smith Group, Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

5. “Can’t Find My Way Home,” Blind Faith, Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

6. “Free,” Florence + the Machine, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

7. “Modern Love,” David Bowie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

8. “Shame on You,” D Smoke, Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)

9. “Chess,” KS Rhoads, The Blacklist (NBC)

10. “Out of My Head,” Fastball, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)