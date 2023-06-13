Hot 100 First-Timers: Roisee Arrives With Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky Collab ‘Am I Dreaming’

Roisee is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as her new collaboration with Metro Boomin and A$AP Rocky, “Am I Dreaming,” debuts on the ranking (dated June 17) at No. 51.

The song appears on Metro Boomin’s soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was released – along with the film in theaters – June 2. (The set is fully titled Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.) The track tallied 9.3 million official streams and 2,000 downloads sold in the United States in its opening week, according to Luminate.

The LP debuts at No. 1 on the Soundtracks chart, No. 2 on Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 66,000 equivalent album units earned.

(The Sony Animation film opened to more than $120 million and added an estimated $55.4 million for a 10-day domestic tally of $225.4 million — already more than the $190.4 million earned by 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in its entire domestic run. Overseas, the new release earned another $47 million for a foreign cume of $164.5 million and $389.9 million worldwide, also ahead of the first film.)

“Am I Dreaming” (the second song on the soundtrack) isn’t just Roisee’s first Hot 100 hit, but also her first entry on any Billboard chart. It concurrently opens at No. 11 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 17 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (which use the same methodology as the Hot 100) and No. 32 on both Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales. Roisee herself also debuts at No. 25 on the Emerging Artists chart.

The St. Louis native has released several songs previously. She dropped her first track, “Yet Again,” on streaming services in 2017. In 2019, she released her debut LP, Summon the Roisee, via her own Roisee Music Group. On March 17, she served up a five-track EP titled Not for Nothing.