Rod Wave Surges to No. 1 on the Artist 100 Chart

Rod Wave performs onstage during his "SoulFly" tour at Coca Cola Roxy on Sept. 8, 2021 in Atlanta.

Rod Wave vaults from No. 81 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 27), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to his new album Beautiful Mind.

The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 115,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to Luminate. It’s his second leader on the list, after 2021’s SoulFly.

Explore Explore Rod Wave See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rod Wave concurrently debuts 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Here’s a recap:

Hot 100 Rank, Title

No. 21, “Alone”

No. 35, “Yungen,” feat. Jack Harlow

No. 48, “Never Get Over Me”

No. 51, “Sweet Little Lies”

No. 58, “Forever”

No. 66, “Stone Rolling”

No. 71, “No Deal”

No. 74, “I Know It”

No. 86, “Pieces”

No. 90, “Rockstar Heart”

No. 95, “Time Kills (Love Birds)”

No. 96, “Fading”

“Alone” and “Yungen” earn Rod Wave his seventh and eighth career top 40 Hot 100 hits. He has charted 49 total entries, dating to his first in November 2019.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Nicki Minaj re-enters at No. 3, nearly matching her No. 2 high (which she reached in 2014), thanks to her new single “Super Freaky Girl.” The single blasts in at No. 1 on the Hot 100, marking her third leader, and her first with no accompanying artists.

Plus, Megan Thee Stallion re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 7, thanks to her new album Traumazine. The set arrives at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 63,000 units, becoming her fifth top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.