Rob Bisel Hits No. 1 on R&B Producers Chart Thanks to SZA Hits

Rob Bisel rises to No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Producers chart (dated May 13), ruling for the first time thanks to four production credits on the Hot R&B Songs chart (dated May 13), all by SZA.

Leading the charge is SZA’s smash single “Kill Bill,” which adds a 20th week at No. 1 on Hot R&B Songs. It ties Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” The Weeknd’s “Starboy” featuring Daft Punk, and Drake’s “One Dance” featuring WizKid and Kyla for the second-longest reign in the chart’s history, after The Weeknd’s 48-week leader “Blinding Lights.”

“Kill Bill,” which became SZA’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 two weeks earlier, drew 81.7 million radio airplay audience impressions and 21.3 million official streams and sold 1,000 in the U.S. April 28-May 4, according to Luminate.

Bisel co-produced “Kill Bill” with Carter Lang, who dips to No. 2 on R&B Producers after spending 20 weeks at No. 1, the fourth-longest command in the chart’s four-year history.

Here’s a look at all four of Bisel’s production credits on the latest Hot R&B songs chart, with co-producers listed in parentheses.

Rank, Artist Billing, Title (co-producers in addition to Bisel):

No. 1, SZA, “Kill Bill” (Carter Lang)

No. 13, SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Open Arms” (Michael Uzowuru, Teo Halm)

No. 21, SZA, “Blind” (Carter Lang, Yuli, Will Miller)

No. 24, SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the Machine” (Carter Lang)

All four tracks are on SZA’s latest album, SOS, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and 21 weeks and counting at No. 1 on Top R&B Albums (encompassing every week since the set’s release).

Bisel also spends a 21st consecutive week at No. 2 on the R&B Songwriters chart, behind SZA herself, who claims a 32nd week on top.

Elsewhere, Bisel ranks at No. 2 on R&B/Hip-Hop Producers, No. 3 on R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriters, No. 7 on Hot 100 Producers and No. 16 on Hot 100 Songwriters.

Billboard launched the Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as genre-specific rankings for country, rock & alternative, R&B/hip-hop, R&B, rap, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic, in June 2019. (Alternative and hard rock joined in 2020, along with seasonal holiday rankings in 2022.) The charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100. The genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts and full genre rankings can be found on Billboard.com.