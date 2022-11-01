Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ Leads Relaunched Hot Trending Songs Chart

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” bounds in at No. 1 on Billboard’s relaunched Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 5.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday.

Upon the chart’s relaunch, Hot Trending Songs captures the volume of conversation around a given song, as well as the velocity of conversation, incorporating what’s becoming the talk of Twitter, in addition to songs that are already viral on the platform.

Released Oct. 28 but its arrival teased in the days leading up to its premiere, “Lift Me Up” bows at No. 1 on the ranking. Conversation around the ballad reflects, in part, the lengthy wait between new singles for the superstar, whose last full-length, ANTI, was released in 2016.

“Lift” is part of the rollout for the upcoming soundtrack to the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Another Rihanna song from the soundtrack, the currently unreleased “Born Again,” swoops in at No. 2 on Hot Trending Songs due to pre-release buzz.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due in North American theaters Nov. 11, a week after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By is expected (Nov. 4).

Below Rihanna’s double-up on Hot Trending Songs is a slew of new titles, led by Juice WRLD’s “In My Head” at No. 3, with the Black Eyed Peas, Anitta and El Alfa‘s collaboration “Simply the Best” at No. 4 and JIN’s “The Astronaut” rounding out the top five. Each song was released Oct. 28; their first weeks of eligibility for Billboard’s multi-metric charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 will be reflected on next week’s Nov. 12-dated surveys, covering the Oct. 28-Nov. 3 tracking week.

