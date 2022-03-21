×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Rex Orange County Bags First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Who Cares’

Rex Orange County's new LP leads an all-new Top 3, besting Swedish rockers Ghost and Canadian rock veteran Bryan Adams.

Rex Orange County
Rex Orange County Alexandra Waespi*

Rex Orange County breaks through for his first U.K. No. 1 with Who Cares? (via Columbia), the alt-indie marvel’s fourth studio album, and second with RCA.

Born in Hampshire, England, Rex Orange County (real name Alexander James O’Connor) easily eclipses his previous best, a No. 5 for 2019’s Pony, his major-label debut following two self-released efforts.

Who Cares leads an all-new Top 3, besting Swedish rockers Ghost and their fifth studio effort IMPERA (Loma Vista), new at No. 2. IMPERA misses out on the crown, though it does give Ghost a new career high, improving on the No. 10 for 2018’s Prequelle.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bryan Adams

Ella Henderson

Franz Ferdinand

See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Bryan Adams enters the chart at No. 3 with So Happy It Hurts (BMG), for the Canadian rocker’s 11th U.K. Top 10 title.

Related

Dave

Dave's 'Starlight' Shines Atop U.K. Chart For Second Week

Closing out the Top 5 is The Shires’ fifth album, 10 Year Plan (BMG). It’s new at No. 5, just ahead of U.S. hip-hop artist Lil Durk’s 7220 (Ministry of Sound), new at No. 6. It’s Lil Durk’s highest solo appearance on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

In a busy week for new releases, Franz Ferdinand land a sixth Top 10 with the Scottish indie band’s career retrospective, Hits to the Head (via Domino Recordings), new at No. 7; Ella Henderson scores a second Top 10, as her sophomore album Everything I Didn’t Say (Atlantic) bows at No. 8; while Liverpool guitar band The Mysterines earn a top-tier debut with Reeling (Fiction), new at No. 9.

Finally, London-based Australian singer and songwriter Thomas Headon marks his first appearance in the Top 40 with his Victoria EP (via Warner Records), which, at the midweek point held a Top 10 spot and enters the Official U.K. Albums Chart proper at No. 23.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad