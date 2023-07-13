Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Hits No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart (dated May 13).

The song, released on Jonzing World/Mavin/SMG Music/Virgin/Interscope Records, marks Rema’s first leader on the list.

Gomez also rules Adult Pop Airplay for the first time, following five top 10s: “Lose You to Love Me” (No. 3, 2020); “Back to You” (No. 5, 2018); “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo (No. 6, 2017); as featured on Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (No. 9, 2016); and “Same Old Love” (No. 7, 2016).

“Calm Down” concurrently claims a third week atop the all-format Radio Songs chart, with 92 million audience impressions, up 2%, June 30-July 6, according to Luminate. It likewise became Rema and Gomez’s first No. 1 each on the survey.

Plus, the song rebounds for a fourth week atop Pop Airplay, having become Rema’s first No. 1 and Gomez’s fourth; it now stands as Gomez’s longest-leading No. 1 of her four chart-topping titles, after “Good for You” featuring A$AP Rocky and “Same Old Love” each ruled for two weeks, while “Hands to Myself” spent a week at the summit. (The three songs led in 2015-16.)

“Calm Down” also topped the Rhythmic Airplay chart for four weeks in May-June. It’s the first song to have achieved enough crossover appeal to lead Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay since Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which dominated Pop Airplay for seven weeks, Adult Pop Airplay (two) and Rhythmic Airplay (one) last July-August. Before that, 24kGoldn’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior paced all three charts in 2020-21, after Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug tripled up in 2017-18.

Rema, from Nigeria, released the original version of “Calm Down” in February 2022 as a single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. Its remix with Gomez arrived last August, and that version’s official video premiered in September.

“Calm Down” has topped the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for 45 weeks running, the longest command since the ranking began just over a year ago, in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation.

On the all-genre, multimetric Billboard Hot 100, “Calm Down” has hit No. 3, becoming Rema’s first entry and Gomez’s ninth top 10, and second-highest-charting, after “Lose You to Love Me” led for a week in November 2019.