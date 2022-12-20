Red Velvet & aespa’s ‘Beautiful Christmas’ No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

The holiday spirit is in the air on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, as Red Velvet and aespa’s “Beautiful Christmas” tops the Dec. 24-dated list.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 9-15.

“Beautiful Christmas,” the first collaboration – holiday or otherwise – between South Korean labelmates Red Velvet and aespa, premiered Dec. 14, with a teaser going up on Dec. 12.

It’s the first No. 1 on the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart for both groups; aespa previously peaked at No. 6 with both “Savage” (2021) and “Girls” (2022), while Red Velvet reached No. 16 with “Feel My Rhythm” earlier this year.

Further chart appearances for the song are possible upon its first full week of tracking, running Dec. 16-22 and for the Billboard charts dated Dec. 31.

“Beautiful Christmas” is followed by NewJeans’ “Ditto,” which was teased during the latest tracking period and released in full Dec. 19. An additional to-be-released song from the South Korean quintet, “OMG,” bows at No. 5.

