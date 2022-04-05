Red Hot Chili Peppers Racing to U.K. No. 1 With ‘Unlimited Love’

(L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for The Red Hot Chili Peppers on March 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are warming up for another U.K. No. 1.

The Rock Hall inductees lead the midweek U.K. chart with Unlimited Love (via Warner Records), which is outselling its nearest rival, Ed Sheeran’s = (equals via Asylum), by almost 8-to-1, the OCC reports.

Unlimited Love is the U.S. alternative rock outfit’s 12th studio album, and first with John Frusciante since he left the band in 2009.

Should it bag the title, Unlimited Love will be the Chili Peppers’ fifth U.K. No. 1, and first since 2011’s I’m With You.

Also enjoying a lot of love with Brits this week is Swedish metal group Meshuggah, whose ninth studio album Immutable (Atomic Fire) blasts to No. 5 on the Official Chart Update.

If it holds its position, Immutable will become the rockers’ first ever U.K. Top 10 album. Regardless of where it lands, it should easily beat their previous peak, a No. 32 for 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason.

Meanwhile, The Wanted is set to charge up the chart following the March 30 death of singer Tom Parker, aged 33.

The English band’s Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits (Island) returns to the top tier, at No. 9. Released in 2021, the career retrospective became the group’s fourth U.K. Top 10 release, after 2010’s The Wanted (No. 4), 2011’s Battleground (No. 5) and 2013’s Word of Mouth (No. 9).

Also eyeing Top 40 starts are new releases from Essex, England rapper French the Kid’s debut mixtape Never Been Ordinary (Dropout U.K.), at No. 21; while Hannah Peel & Paraorchestra’s collaborative LP The Unfolding (Real World) bows at No. 30 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday, local time.