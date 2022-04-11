Red Hot Chili Peppers Bag U.K. Chart Title With ‘Unlimited Love’

It’s a red-hot start for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the U.K., where the California rockers bow at No. 1 with Unlimited Love (Warner Records).

The new set is the Rock Hall inductees’ fifth leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart following By The Way (from 2002), Live in Hyde Park (2004), Stadium Arcadium (2006) and I’m With You (2011).

Unlimited Love, the Chili Peppers’ twelfth studio effort, is the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since he split from the group in 2009. It’s also the new leader on the latest Billboard 200 chart.

Following her multiple wins at the 64th Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour (Geffen) improves 8-3 in the U.K., while Harry Styles’ sophomore solo album from 2019, Fine Line, leaps 28-6, boosted by the English singer’s release of “As It Was,” new at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Finally, boy band The Wanted has the highest climber of the week on the national albums chart with their career retrospective, Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits (Island). The set rises 102-22 after singer Tom Parker’s death March 30, following a battle with brain cancer. He was 33.