Red Hot Chili Peppers Rule Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to ‘Unlimited Love’ Debut

(L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for The Red Hot Chili Peppers on March 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Red Hot Chili Peppers re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 16) at No. 1, to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time dating to the chart’s 2014 launch, thanks to their new LP, Unlimited Love.

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 97,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It marks the group’s second leader, after 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Explore Explore Red Hot Chili Peppers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The band is the second rock act to rule the Artist 100 in 2022, after Machine Gun Kelly a week earlier (on the April 9-dated chart). Red Hot Chili Peppers are the first rock group to top the tally since AC/DC on the Nov. 28, 2020, list.

Harry Styles surges 51-2 on the Artist 100, as his new single “As It Was” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with 43.8 million streams, 27.2 million radio airplay audience impressions and 10,300 downloads sold. It’s Styles’ second leader, after “Watermelon Sugar” in August 2020. He has spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100, in 2017 and 2019, concurrent with the chart starts of his first two LPs, Harry Styles and Fine Line, respectively. “As It Was” previews his third album, Harry’s House, due May 20.

Also in the top 10 of the Artist 100, Chris Stapleton returns to the region, jumping 26-8 following his performance and wins at the Grammy Awards April 3. He performed “Cold” and took home the trophies for best country solo performance (for “You Should Probably Leave”), best country song (“Cold,” with Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon) and best country album (Starting Over, which flies 79-28 on the Billboard 200, up 41% to 18,000 units). Stapleton has logged a week atop the Artist 100, in 2017.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.