Chart Rewind: In 1987, Reba McEntire Was All ‘About’ No. 1

Reba McEntire accepts the female vocalist of the year award at the 21st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Oct. 12, 1987.

On Jan. 17, 1987, Reba McEntire‘s “What Am I Gonna Do About You” topped Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming her seventh leader, among 24 in her career.

Among women, McEntire boasts the most top 10s (60), while she trails only Dolly Parton (25) for the most No. 1s.

Jim Allison, Doug Gilmore and Bob Simon wrote “What Am I Gonna Do About You,” which McEntire co-produced with Jimmy Bowen. It was released from her same-named album, which became her second of 13 No. 1s on Top Country Albums.

McEntire was born on March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Okla. Her father, Clark, and grandfather, John, were both rodeo champions. She has also achieved star status in film and TV and on-stage and has been named entertainer of the year four times by the Country Music Association. In 2011, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, while in 2018 she received the esteemed Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of contributions to American culture.

In October, McEntire’s triple-album Revived Remixed Revisited debuted on multiple charts, including No. 8 on the all-genre Top Album Sales list.