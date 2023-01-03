Raye Eyes First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Escapism’

With Christmas tunes marching down and out the charts, Raye is targeting her first U.K. No. 1 single.

The U.K.-based singer and songwriter leads the midweek U.K. chart with “Escapism” (up 6-1), ahead of SZA’s “Kill Bill” (RCA/Top Dawg) and Central Cee‘s “Let Go” (Central Cee), respectively.

A multiple BRIT Award nominee best known for tracks including “Bed” (U.K. No. 3); “Secrets” with Regard; (U.K. No. 6) and Jax Jones’ “You Don’t Know Me” (U.K. No. 3), Raye in flourishing in her new, independent phase.

“Escapism” is released through Human Re Sources, J. Erving’s distribution and artist services company, which she signed to in 2022 after publicly splitting with Polydor a year earlier.

“Imagine this pain,” she wrote about her major label arrangement in 2021. “I have been signed to a major label since 2014…and I have had albums on albums of music sat in folders collecting dust, songs I am now giving away to A list artists because I am still awaiting confirmation that I am good enough to release an album.”

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” (Interscope) is making quite a stir, thanks to a viral TikTok dance sensation inspired by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. “Bloody Mary,” lifted from Mother Monster’s 2011 LP Born This Way, could nab a top 40 spot for the first time. It’s flying 59-16 on the Official Chart Update.

Finally, the late Whitney Houston could stage a return to the top 40, following the theatrical release of the biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Its title track, which peaked at No. 1 back in 1987 (via Arista), is set to return at No. 36.

All will be revealed when the chart is published Friday (Jan. 6).