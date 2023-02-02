Rancho Humilde CEO Jimmy Humilde Hits No. 1 on Latin Producers Chart

Jimmy Humilde hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Producers chart (dated Feb. 4) for the first time, thanks to nine production credits on the Hot Latin Songs survey.

Leading the charge is Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s “Bebe Dame,” at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs. The track, which topped the chart two weeks earlier, tallied 15 million U.S. streams, 2.7 million radio airplay audience impressions and 2,000 downloads sold in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Here’s a look at all nine of Humilde’s production credits on this week’s Hot Latin Songs chart:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title (co-producers in addition to Jimmy Humilde):

No. 2, Fuerza Regida X Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame” (Jesús Ortiz Paz, Edgar Barrera, Miguel Armenta)

No. 12, Junior H X Oscar Maydon, “Fin de Semana”

No. 21, Fuerza Regida X Edgardo Nuñez, “Billete Grande” (Jesús Ortiz Paz)

No. 22, Fuerza Regida X Natanael Cano, “Ch y La Pizza” (Jesús Ortiz Paz)

No. 26, Fuerza Regida X Grupo Frontera, “911 (En Vivo)” (Jesús Ortiz Paz, Grupo Frontera, Edgar Barrera)

No. 29, Chachito feat. Junior H, “En París”

No. 36, Junior H & Gabito Ballesteros, “Vamos Para Arriba”

No. 46, Junior H Con Banda, “El Hijo Mayor”

No. 49, Oscar Maydon X El Padrinito Toys, “Los Collares”

Humilde succeeds Bizarrap, who hit No. 1 on Latin Producers a week earlier, and now ranks at No. 2. Bizarrap supplanted MAG, Bad Bunny’s go-to producer, who spent 38 weeks at the summit, including every week since the May 21, 2022, ranking, when Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti arrived on Billboard‘s charts. Only Tainy has spent more time at No. 1 than MAG, with 119 total weeks.

Humilde is the founder and CEO of regional Mexican label Rancho Humilde, which finished at No. 4 on Billboard’s 2022 year-end Hot Latin Songs Labels recap. The label’s roster includes Natanael Cano, Junior H and Fuerza Regida.

Humilde scored his first production credits on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 2018, via El De La Guitarra’s “A Lo Lejos Me Veran” and “El Monstro 7,” which peaked at Nos. 24 and 38, respectively.

“Bebe Dame” recently brought Humilde his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a producer, when the track debuted on the chart dated Jan. 7 at No. 91; it ranks at No. 32 on the latest list, a week after reaching No. 25.

Over on Billboard’s Latin Songwriters chart, Humilde’s collaborator Edgar Barrera logs a 15th week at No. 1, thanks for four songwriting credits on Hot Latin Songs. Here’s a recap:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title (co-songwriters in addition to Edgar Barrera)

No. 2, Fuerza Regida X Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame” (Jesús Ortiz Paz, Miguel Armenta)

No. 3, Carin Leon X Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

No. 7, Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” (Manuel Turizo, Casta, Rios, Juan Diego Medina)

No. 26, Fuerza Regida X Grupo Frontera, “911 (En Vivo)” (Horacio Palencia, Nathan Galante, Salvador Hurtado)

Barrera’s 15 weeks at No. 1 mark the third-most in the chart’s history, after only Bad Bunny (95) and Tainy (24).

The weekly Latin Songwriters and Latin Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Latin Songs chart. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Latin Songwriters and Latin Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.