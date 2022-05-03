Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Pusha T, Glass Animals & More

Pusha T attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Pusha T facing off against Jason Aldean and the continued Billboard Hot 100 run of Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wag er on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which newly released album will debut higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Jason Aldean’s Georgia or Pusha T’s It‘s Almost Dry?

Answer: It‘s Almost Dry, as the rapper’s new set arrives as his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated May 7). Aldean’s Georgia opens at No. 8, marking his 10th top 10.

Next week will mark the 25th week in the top 10 of the Hot 100 for Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves.” Will it spend it in the top five: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. “Heat Waves” ranks at No. 3 on the latest Hot 100. The song dominated the chart for five weeks beginning in March.

This week’s questions are:

Future has seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Will I Never Liked You becomes his eighth when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

And: With building anticipation leading up to the release of Harry‘s House, will Harry Styles‘ 2019 album Fine Line be in the top 10 of next week’s Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.