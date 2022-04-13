PUP Rules Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘The Unraveling of PUPTheBand’ Debut

Canadian punk rock band PUP re-enters Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated April 16) at No. 1 to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, powered by its fourth studio album, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand.

The set arrives at No. 16 on Alternative Albums with 9,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The release also opens at No. 134 on the Billboard 200, where the band makes its third appearance, after 2019’s Morbid Stuff (No. 106 peak) and its 2020 EP This Place Sucks Ass (No. 198).

PUP is the first core rock act to lead Emerging Artists since Snail Mail in November.

Em Beihold rises 4-2 on Emerging Artists, reaching a new high, on the strength of her breakthrough single “Numb Little Bug.” The song holds at its No. 21 best on the Pop Airplay chart and jumps 36-31 on Adult Pop Airplay.

Plus, Dove Cameron returns to her No. 3 high on Emerging Artists, as her latest single “Boyfriend” jumps 47-40 on the Billboard Hot 100. She earns her second top 40 hit, following “Rotten to the Core,” with Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson (No. 38, 2015).

The highest debut on Emerging Artists belongs to the K-pop group BIGBANG, at No. 24. The start is owed to the act’s first single since 2018, “Still Life,” which opens at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, No. 3 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 9 on the Billboard Global 200.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

