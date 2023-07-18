Post Malone’s ‘Overdrive’ Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart

“Overdrive,” the latest taste of Post Malone’s upcoming album Austin, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s July 22-dated Hot Trending Songs chart.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running July 7-13.

“Overdrive” debuts at No. 1 after being teased on social media prior to its July 14 release, first on July 12.

It’s the third song to be released from Austin, which is out July 28. First came lead single “Chemical,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Top Trending Songs tally dated April 22 and has peaked so far at No. 13 on the multimetric Billboard Hot 100. Then came “Mourning,” which debuted at No. 36 on the Hot 100 in June.

More chart activity for “Overdrive” will be reflected on the Billboard rankings dated July 29.

After “Overdrive” comes “Militerian,” from J Hus’ new album Beautiful and Brutal Yard. The song, which features Naira Marley, was released on July 13 ahead of the LP’s July 14 premiere.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” vaults 10-3 due to more teases of the song before its official release on July 14, while NMIXX’s “Party O’Clock” bows at No. 4 after being uploaded July 11. The chart’s previous No. 1, EXO’s “Cream Soda,” rounds out the top five at No. 5.

