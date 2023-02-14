Hot 100 First-Timers: PinkPantheress Arrives With Ice Spice Collab ‘Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2’

English singer-songwriter PinkPantheress is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as her new collaboration with Ice Spice, “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” debuts at No. 14 on the latest chart, dated Feb. 18.

Explore Explore Ice Spice See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The team-up, released Feb. 3 via Parlophone/Elektra/3EE, opens with 20.2 million U.S. streams, 585,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 600 downloads sold in the Feb. 3-9 tracking week, according to Luminate. The track is a remix of PinkPantheress’ original solo “Boy’s a Liar,” released in November. (All versions of the song are combined into one listing on Billboard’s charts.)

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” which PinkPantheress wrote and produced with Mura Masa (who also appears on the Hot 100 for the first time), is additionally a hit around the world, as it debuts at No. 15 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 54 on Global Excl. U.S.

TikTok has been instrumental in the song’s growing popularity, as a portion of the track’s audio has been used in over 760,000 videos on the platform to-date. (TikTok does not contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

PinkPantheress, who hails from Bath, England, first appeared on Billboard’s charts in June 2021, when “Break It Off” debuted at No. 43 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, before reaching No. 30 two months later. She’s charted three additional tracks on the tally since then: “Passion” (No. 30 peak in July 2021), “Reason” (No. 39, October 2021) and “Where You Are,” featuring Willow (No. 22, May 2022).

She’s charted two other songs outside of Billboard’s rock rankings: her featured credit on CKay’s “Anya Mmiri” reached No. 28 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart in November and “Way Back,” with Skrillex and Trippie Redd, hit No. 13 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs this January.

Meanwhile, her debut mixtape To Hell With It debuted and peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard 200 in October.

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” marks PinkPantheress’ first collaboration with Ice Spice, who herself became a Hot 100 First-Timer when her song “Gangsta Boo,” with Lil Tjay, debuted at No. 82 (Feb 4). Ice Spice has now scored three total Hot 100 entries, all this month, as her own “In Ha Mood” debuts at No. 85 on the current chart.

PinkPantheress was featured in Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list in 2021. “I think my biggest interest when it comes to music making is within the topline writing, as opposed to the beat production and the singing aspect,” she told Billboard at the time. “I’m a big fan of writing lyrics, writing melodies, so I wasn’t too bothered with collaborating with other people. It’s only a good thing to get the help of a producer because I’m a terrible producer, which is why I have to sing on top of samples.”