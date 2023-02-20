PinkPantheress Challenges Miley Cyrus For U.K. No. 1

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) is on track for a sixth U.K. chart title, though PinkPantheress might have other plans.

PinkPantheress’s viral hit “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records) climbs to No. 2 on the midweek U.K. chart, and is hot enough to give Cyrus’ “Flowers” a duel in the second half of the chart cycle.

“Boy’s a liar” is already a career-high for the hotly-tipped British singer, songwriter and producer, soaring 8-3 on the most recent chart, published Feb. 17, doing so in its ninth week. It’s powered by a new cut featuring rising U.S. newcomer Ice Spice.

Meanwhile, Cyrus’ “Flowers” leads the Official Chart Update, and, if it holds its course, will log a sixth consecutive week at No. 1. It’s already the longest-reigning No. 1 single of 2023 so far.

Further down the chart blast, Nigerian musician, rapper and singer Rema eyes his highest-ever position with “Calm Down” (Mavin), set to climb 8-5; Dutch EDM star Tiësto and Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae’s “10:35” (Atlantic/Ministry of Sound) is set for a new peak, up 10-7; and Emerging Artists Chart champ Coi Leray’s is chasing a first top 10 berth with her viral rap number “Players” (Uptown/Republic Records), up 11-8.

The highest new entry on the Official U.K. Singles Chart should belong to Niall Horan, with “Heaven” (Capitol), lifted from the former One Direction singer’s forthcoming third solo album, The Show. “Heaven” is set to bow at No. 12. Since the members of 1D went their separate ways in 2015, the Irishman has logged two U.K. top 10 singles, and one albums chart crown, for 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.

Finally, following her performance on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, Pink’s “Trustfall” (RCA), the title track to her latest, ninth studio album, is set to lift 37-11, for what would be a new peak position. The Philly native should see a bump for album track “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which flies 39-19 on the chart blast.

All will be revealed when the Official Chart is published Friday.