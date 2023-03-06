PinkPantheress Challenges Miley Cyrus For U.K. Chart Crown

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) remains the single to beat in the U.K., as it takes an early lead in the chart race.

“Flowers” powered to a seventh consecutive No. 1 when the Official U.K. Singles Chart was published last Friday (March 3), and it’s making ground on its bid for an eighth.

Based on sales and streaming data captured from the first 48 hours of the chart week, “Flowers” is out front, with PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records) less than 3,000 chart sales behind in second place, the Official Charts Company reports.

“Boy’s a liar” has logged eleven weeks on the chart — and counting — but has never reached the summit.

Don’t expect “Flowers” to wilt anytime soon. A “demo” version dropped last Friday ahead its hotly anticipated parent album, Endless Summer Vacation, due out this Friday (March 10).

After flying 37-4 on the latest chart, the Weeknd’s 2016 number “Die For You” (Republic Records/XO) is on track for another peak position. Fueled by a new cut featuring Ariana Grande, the track lifts 4-3 on the First Look survey.

Further down the chart blast, Afrobeats stars Libianca could finally enter the top 10 with “People” (5K), up 11-10, while the title track from Pink’s chart-leading new album Trustfall (RCA) is on the rise, set for a boost 14-11. Trustfall album track “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” is hovering around the U.K. top 20, up 22-20 on the early tally.

Finally, two British singer-songwriters are chasing new chart highs. Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (Epic) is set to gain 17-13, while Mae Stephens “If We Ever Broke Up” (EMI) could improve 20-19.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (March 10).