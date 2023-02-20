Pink’s ‘Trustfall’ Racing to No. 1 In U.K.

It’ll take something special indeed to stop Pink from claiming the U.K. albums chart crown, as Trustfall (via RCA) sets the early pace.

Pink’s ninth studio album takes a strong lead at halfway stage. According to the Official U.K. Charts Company, Trustfall is outpacing its nearest rival by almost two-to-one, to lead an all-new top four at the midweek marker.

Should it hold its course, Trustfall will give the Philadelphia native her fourth U.K. chart leader, following Funhouse (from 2008), Beautiful Trauma (2017) and Hurts 2B Human (2019) — and third in succession.

With Pink all set for a return to the road, the pop superstar’s 2010 career retrospective Greatest Hits – So Far!!! is on track for a return to the top 40, blasting to No. 34 on the Official Chart Update.

Coming in at No. 2 on the latest chart blast is Inhaler’s Cuts & Bruises (Polydor), the Irish rockers’ sophomore effort.

It’s the followup to It Won’t Always Be Like This which, in 2021, saw Inhaler become the first Irish act to top the Official Chart with their debut LP in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Welsh rock act Those Damn Crows are swooping for a first U.K. top 10 appearance with Inhale/Exhale (Earache). It’s new at No. 3 on the chart blast. Those Damn Crows made their debut on the U.K. chart with 2020’s Point of No Return, peaking at No. 14.

Also eying a top 5 debut is Optical Delusion (London Music Stream), the latest serving from the veteran British electronic duo Orbital. Optical Delusion is tracking for a No. 4 start, for what would be the pair’s fourth top 10 album in the U.K., and first in nearly a quarter century; their last was 1999’s The Middle of Nowhere, which reached No. 4.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.