P!nk’s ‘Trustfall’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart

P!nk scores her third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated March 4) as her latest studio effort, Trustfall, bows atop the list. The set sold 59,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 23, according to Luminate.

Overall, Trustfall marks P!nk’s 10th consecutive, and total, top 10-charting effort on the tally. She first visited the top 10 with her second studio album M!ssundaztood in 2001 and has reached the top 10 with every charting release on through Trustfall.

Also in the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart: ATEEZ’s Spin Off: From the Witness re-enters the chart at No. 3 after a new Target-exclusive edition of the album was released, Taylor Swift’s official webstore-exclusive vinyl album Lover: Live From Paris opens at No. 5 and Twenty One Pilots’ Vessel re-enters at No. 8 – its first time in the top 10 – after its release in a 10th anniversary vinyl boxed set.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. The new March 4-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Feb. 28. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Trustfall’s 59,000 sold, physical sales comprise 28,000 (22,000 CDs and 6,000 vinyl LPs) and digital album sales comprise 31,000. The arrival marks the largest sales week for a digital album since Taylor Swift’s Midnights sold 161,000 digital albums in its first week (on the chart dated Nov. 2, 2022).

At No. 2 on the new Billboard 200, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s former leader The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is a non-mover with 22,000 (down 22%). ATEEZ’s Spin Off: From the Witness re-enters the chart at No. 3 with 21,000 (up 1,232%) after a new Target-exclusive edition of the album was released on Feb. 17. The Name Chapter debuted at No. 2 on the Jan. 14 chart, spent six weeks on the list, and then left the tally after the Feb. 18 chart.

Swift’s former No. 1 Midnights is stationary at No. 4 with 14,000 (down 18%) while her new Lover: Live From Paris debuts at No. 5 with 13,500 sold. The set was sold exclusively through Swift’s official webstore and only available on vinyl. It also starts at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart – marking Swift’s ninth leader on the tally. She continues to have the most No. 1s among all artists on the 12-year old chart.

Paramore’s chart-topping This Is Why falls 1-6 on Top Album Sales in its second week, selling 12,000 copies (down 74%). Tyler, the Creator’s former leader IGOR rises 9-7 with nearly 9,000 (up 38%) as it continues to profit from newly released physical format variants.

Twenty One Pilots’ Vessel visits the top 10 of Top Album Sales for the first time as the album re-enters at No. 8 with 7,000 sold (up 1,031%). The album was issued for its 10th anniversary in a limited edition vinyl boxed set sold exclusively through the band’s official webstore. Nearly all of the album’s sales for the week were on vinyl, and Vessel re-enters the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 of the new Top Album Sales chart are Rihanna’s former No. 1 ANTI, climbing 18-9 with 6,000 (up 26%, following a Target-exclusive red-colored vinyl release) and Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House, dipping 5-10 with 6,000 (down 36%).

In the week ending Feb. 23, there were 1.897 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 0.7% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.542 million (down 0.6%) and digital albums comprised 355,000 (up 6.8%).

There were 638,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Feb. 23 (up 2.6% week-over-week) and 894,000 vinyl albums sold (down 2.7%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 4.919 million (up 1.2% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 7.112 million (up 25.6%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 14.818 million (up 7.3% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 12.102 million (up 14.7%) and digital album sales total 2.716 million (down 16.6%).