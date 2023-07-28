×
Pierce the Veil Scores First Airplay Chart No. 1 With ‘Emergency Contact’

The song rises to the top of Alternative Airplay.

Pierce the Veil
Pierce the Veil Courtesy Atom Splitter PR

Pierce the Veil hits No. 1 on a Billboard radio airplay chart for the first time, as “Emergency Contact” climbs from No. 3 to the top of the Alternative Airplay tally dated Aug. 5.

The song reaches the summit in its 28th chart week, completing the second-longest trip to No. 1 this year, after Weezer’s “Records” took 29 weeks.

Before “Emergency Contact,” Pierce the Veil had appeared on Alternative Airplay once, with “Circles,” which peaked at No. 31 in 2016.

One other song from the band had made an airplay survey: “Pass the Nirvana” reached No. 39 on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 2022.

Prior to “Emergency Contact,” the band last boasted a Billboard song chart No. 1 with “King for a Day,” featuring Kellin Quinn. The collab led Hard Rock Streaming Songs for a week in August 2022 following its revival on user-generated content platforms such as TikTok. The act’s other No. 1, “The Divine Zero,” ruled Hard Rock Digital Song Sales for a week in 2015.

Concurrently, “Emergency Contact” vaults 17-12 on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay survey with 2.4 million audience impressions, up 7%, July 21-27, according to Luminate.

On the most recently published multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart (dated July 29), “Emergency Contact” ranked at No. 18. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 492,000 official U.S. streams in the July 14-20 tracking period.

“Emergency Contact” is from The Jaws of Life, Pierce the Veil’s fifth studio album. The set debuted at No. 1 on Top Hard Rock Albums in February and has earned 112,000 equivalent album units to date.

