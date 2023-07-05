Peso Pluma Breaks Bad Bunny’s Record on Hot Latin Songs Chart With 25 Simultaneous Titles

Peso Pluma crosses off a few milestones this charting week (dated July 8), starting with his third studio album Génesis, which earns him a first No. 1 on any Billboard album chart. With 101.8 million streams, the 17-track set boasts the largest streaming week ever for a regional Mexican album.

As a result of Génesis’ strong streaming performance, 10 of its cuts debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart, which blends streams, airplay and sales to rank the 50 most popular Latin songs in the U.S. “Luna,” with Junior H, leads the new arrivals at No. 5, with 13 million official on-demand streams earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 29, according to Luminate.

In addition to the streaming haul, with the new recruits, Peso Pluma places a total 25 titles on the ranking. Thus, he breaks the record for the most simultaneous tracks on the tally, outdoing Bad Bunny’s 24-title record, held since May 1, 2022, concurrent with the week his Un Verano Sin Ti album arrived on the album charts.

Since Peso Pluma’s maiden entry on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in April 2022, the regional Mexican juggernaut has placed 31 total entries on the list, including his collab with Eslabon Armado, “Ella Baila Sola,” which leads the survey in its 13th week, and counting. The song concurrently dominated Billboard Global 200 for six weeks — the most for a Spanish-language tune. Plus, the pair-up logged a historic top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first regional Mexican top 10 in the chart’s 64-year history.

Back on Hot Latin Songs, two other songs from Génesis start in the upper region: “Lady Gaga,” with Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H, at No. 6, and “VVS,” with Edgardo Nuñez and Los Dareyes de La Sierra, which rounds out the top 10 crew at No. 10.

Here’s the complete list of songs by Peso Pluma on the current ranking:

Ranking, Title, Artist (if other than Peso Pluma)

No. 1, “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado (13 weeks at No. 1)

No. 2, “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas

No. 5, “Luna,” with Junior H (debut)

No. 6, “Lady Gaga,” with, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H (debut)

No. 9, “Bye”

No. 10, “VVS,” with Edgardo Núñez & Los Dareyes de La Sierra (debut)

No. 11, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55,” with Bizarrap

No. 12, “Rubicon” (debut)

No. 14, “PRC,” with Natanael Cano

No. 15, “Por Las Noches”

No. 16, “El Azul,” with Junior H

No. 17, “Nueva Vida” (debut)

No. 19, “Lagunas,” with Jasiel Nuñez (debut)

No. 20, “Rosa Pastel,” with Jasiel Nuñez

No. 21, “Carnal,” with Natanael Cano (debut)

No. 22, “Plebada,” with El Alfa

No. 24, “Gavilán II,” with Tito Double (debut)

No. 26, “Chanel,” with Becky G

No. 27, “77,” with Eladio Carrión

No. 28, “Zapata” (debut)

No. 29, “Su Casa,” with Luis R Conriquez (debut)

No. 33, “La People,” with Tito Double P (debut)

No. 38, “Las Morras,” with Blessd

No. 45, “El Tsurito,” with Junior H & Gabito Ballesteros

No. 50, “Ando Enfocado,” with codiciado & Jaziel Avilez

Further, “Rosa Pastel,” with Jasiel Nuñez, conquers Hot Latin Songs as the Greatest Gainer/Streaming song of the week with a robust 113% gain, to 6.4 million clicks in the U.S. during the June 23-29 tracking week.

In addition to his impressive achievements this week, Peso Pluma debuts seven songs on the Hot 100. With the newcomers, he has a total of 14 concurrent titles on the all-genre ranking, the most for a regional Mexican artist ever and the second-most among all Latin artists, behind Bad Bunny who placed 22, 20 and 17 simultaneous songs during the May 21-, May 28-, and June 4, 2022-dated charts, respectively.