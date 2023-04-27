Pedro Tovar Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Thanks to ‘Ella Baila Sola’

Eslabon Armado lead vocalist Pedro Tovar rises to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated April 29), ruling as the top songwriter in the United States for the first time, thanks to his work on his band’s hit “Ella Baila Sola,” with Peso Pluma.

The song, on which he’s credited as the sole writer, jumps 10-5 on the latest Billboard Hot 100. It became the first regional Mexican song to reach the chart’s top 10 a week earlier and is now the first to hit the top five.

“Ella Baila Sola” surges with 31.8 million official U.S. streams, up 31%, in the April 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Tovar is the fifth person to rule the Hot 100 Songwriters chart this year, after late holiday hitmaker Johnny Marks, for one week in January; SZA (nine weeks, January-March); Morgan Wallen (one, March); and Ashley Gorley (five, March-April).

Tovar concurrently spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Latin Songwriters chart, as “Ella Baila Sola” adds a third week atop Hot Latin Songs.

Billboard’s weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings). Billboard launched its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as genre-specific rankings for country, rock & alternative, R&B/hip-hop, R&B, rap, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic in June 2019. Alternative and hard rock joined in 2020, along with seasonal holiday rankings in 2022.