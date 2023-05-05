Peach PRC Powers to First No. 1 In Australia With ‘Manic Dream Pixie’

Peach PRC enjoys a dream debut for her debut EP, the new No. 1 on Australia’s albums survey.

Manic Dream Pixie (Island/Universal) opens at the summit of the ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday, May 5, for her first leader.

The Adelaide, South Australia-raised singer and songwriter first impacted the ARIA Top 50 with her debut single “Josh,” which peaked at No. 38 in 2021. The following year, “Josh” earned her a nomination for an APRA Music Award (most performed pop work) and she was shortlisted for best new artist at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Along the way, she built an audience of 2 million-plus TikTok followers, and accumulated over 130 million combined artist streams.

“To go to No. 1 on the charts with my first ever EP is absolutely unreal and like actually insane,” she says in a statement. “To have such a dedicated, loyal fan base that has really been my community and backbone, truly always leaves my heart bursting and my head spinning. I’m so beyond grateful.”

Currently, Peach PRC is on the road for her nine-date sold-out headline tour of Australia, with shows to come in Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. All gigs are sold-out, according to promoter Secret Sounds.

“Huge congratulations to Peach PRC on this amazing achievement,” comments ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd. “It’s fantastic to see an Australian artist back at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and particularly a young female artist who has such a special connection with her fans and audience and who is achieving great success in touring here and overseas, with more to come.”

Nicole Richards, managing direction of Island Records Australia, describes the youngster as “a gifted songwriter with strong artistic vision and an authentic connection to her audience.” Achieving a chart crown with her debut EP “is true testament to her talent and ambition and we are excited to be on this journey with her.”

Thanks to some help from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens, The National bags a top 10 berth with First Two Pages Of Frankenstein (4AD/Inertia), their ninth studio album. The U.S. alternative rock outfit has a No. 2 best on the ARIA Chart with two albums — Trouble Will Find Me (from 2013) and Sleep Well Beast (2017).

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow’s surprise release Jackman (Warner) just misses out on the top 10. It’s new at No. 11, well down on the No. 2 peak for the U.S. rapper’s 2022 release Come Home The Kids Miss You.

There’s no change at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart, as Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (Republic/Universal) makes it a full month in charge.

With the U.S. country singer holding the throne for a fourth consecutive week, K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty flap their wings with “The Beginning: Cupid” (Warner) lifting 6-2, for a new high.

The top debut on the latest chart belongs to American Idol album Sam Barber, whose “Straight and Narrow” (Atlantic/Warner) arrives at No. 41.

