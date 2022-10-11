Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Ex-Beautiful South Artists, Lead Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘N.K-Pop’

Former Beautiful South bandmates Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are on track for a second U.K. chart crown with N.K-Pop (via EMI).

The English duo’s latest release leads the midweek survey, and, if it holds its course, will deliver the pair a second consecutive No. 1, after 2020’s Manchester Calling hit the summit.

Close behind is Maybe In Another Life…? (Island), the sophomore offering from Leicester alternative-pop act Easy Life. Maybe is at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update, and should give the outfit their third top ten, following 2020 mixtape Junk Food (peaking at No. 7) and 2021 debut studio set Life’s A Beach (No. 2).

Pink Floyd’s classic 1977 album “Animals” (Rhino) flies into the midweek top tier, thanks to a deluxe gatefold edition. Animals, which originally peaked at No. 2, roars 60-3 on the latest chart blast.

British ‘80s rockers The Cult is eying a first top 5 appearance in 29 years with Under The Midnight Sun (Black Hill), bowing at No. 4 on the chart blast. The “She Sells Sanctuary” band, comprised of Ian Astbury, Billy Duffy, John Tempesta, Charlie Jones and Damon Fox, last cracked the top 5 in 1993 with Pure Cult, which went all the way to No. 1.

Further down the list, Canadian indie-pop act Alvvays is chasing a first-ever U.K. top 10 appearance this week with Blue Rev (Transgressive). It’s set to appear at No. 9, which would easily eclipse the group’s previous best, a No. 28 peak for 2017’s Antisocialites.

Meanwhile, metal fans are flocking to Lamb Of God’s ninth studio album Omens (Nuclear Blast). The Virginia heavy rock exponents’ latest longplay is at No. 13 on the midweek survey.

Close behind is independent British singer and songwriter RJ Thompson, who’s on track for his second top 20 appearance, with Yearbook set for a No. 14 start.

Finally, Charlie Puth’s latest release Charlie (Atlantic) is on target to become his third U.K. top 20 album, new at No. 16 on the midweek list, while former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes could snag his first Top 20 LP in 15 years with Homosexual (Powdered Sugar), the Aussie pop singer’s fifth solo studio record. It’s new at No. 19 on the midweek chart.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published this Friday (Oct. 14).