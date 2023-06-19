In 1993, Patty Loveless Wore Her ‘Heart’ at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs: Chart Rewind

On June 19, 1993, Patty Loveless’ “Blame It on Your Heart” rose to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where it dominated for two weeks. It became her third of five leaders among 20 top 10s and 44 entries, logged between 1985 and 2004.

Authored by Harlan Howard and Kostas, the song was released as the lead single from Loveless’ sixth album, Only What I Feel, her first on Epic Records after departing MCA Records. The set hit No. 9 on Top Country Albums, marking Loveless’ second of seven top 10s.

The LP produced two more Hot Country Songs top 10s – “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” (No. 3 peak) and “You Will” (No. 6) – plus the No. 20-peaking “Nothin’ But the Wheel.”

Before “Blame,” Loveless led Hot Country Songs with “Timber I’m Falling in Love” for a week in 1989 and “Chains” for a frame in 1990 (both on MCA). She subsequently reigned with “You Can Feel Bad” (two weeks, 1996) and “Lonely Too Long” (one week, 1996; both on Epic).

A distant cousin to country legend Loretta Lynn, Loveless was born in Elkhorn City, Ky., on Jan. 4, 1957. Known for her commanding vocal style, Loveless was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1988. In 1996, she won the female vocalist of the year award from both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

Loveless has been married to record producer Emory Gordy since 1989, and the couple lives in rural Georgia on 170 acres. She still performs occasionally.

In April, Loveless, 66, was announced as a 2023 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with Tanya Tucker and songwriter Bob McDill.