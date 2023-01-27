Paramore Earns Its First Alternative Airplay Chart No. 1 With ‘This Is Why’

After more than 15 years of appearing on the Billboard rock radio charts, Paramore is No. 1 for the first time.

“This Is Why,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, lifts to the top of the Alternative Airplay list dated Feb. 4.

Paramore claims its second radio No. 1 overall, following the three-week reign of “Ain’t It Fun” on Adult Pop Airplay in 2014.

Paramore first ranked on Alternative Airplay in 2007 with “Misery Business,” which peaked at No. 3 that October. It stood as the band’s top-charting song on the survey for over 15 years until “Why.”

In between “Misery” and “Why,” Paramore charted 10 titles. In all, the trio boasts six top 10s, with those two tracks sandwiching “Crushcrushcrush” (No. 4, 2008), “Decode” (No. 5, 2009), “Ignorance” (No. 7, 2009) and “Brick by Boring Brick” (No. 9, 2010).

Paramore’s 15-year, six-month and one-week streak from its first Alternative Airplay appearance to its first No. 1 is the lengthiest since Stone Temple Pilots went a record 17 years and two weeks between “Plush” in 1993 and “Between the Lines” in 2010.

Concurrently, “Why” remains at No. 11, after reaching No. 9 in January on Adult Alternative Airplay, having become the band’s first entry on the tally.

On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the song rises 5-4 with 3.6 million audience impressions, up 7%, according to Luminate. It rose to No. 3 in early January.

Elsewhere, “Why” has hit No. 15 on the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It placed at No. 39 on the Jan. 28-dated list with 1 million official U.S. streams, in addition to its airplay, Jan. 13-19.

This Is Why, Paramore’s sixth studio album, is due Feb. 10.