Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ Is Cruising to U.K. Chart Title

Paramore’s reunion could net the pop-punk veterans a U.K. chart crown.

Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York reunited on This Is Why (via Atlantic), their six album and first since 2017’s After Laughter. It could also be their first U.K. No. 1 in nearly a decade.

Based on sales and streaming data reported by the Official Charts Company, This Is Why is the clear leader at the midweek stage. It’s currently out-selling its nearest rival, You Me At Six’s Truth Decay (Underdog), by more than two-units-to-one.

If it maintains its trajectory, This Is Why will follow Paramore’s Brand New Eyes (from 2009) and Paramore (2013) to the top of the chart.

You Me At Six’s Truth Decay, No. 2 on the Official Chart Update, should give the Surrey, England rock outfit a seventh top 10 entry.

The Rolling Stones, meanwhile, are rolling to a 42nd top 10 appearance with their live hits retrospective GRRR! Live (Mercury Studios). It’s on track for a No. 6 debut.

Several winners from last Saturday’s 2023 BRIT Awards should see gains on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published Friday (Feb. 17). Harry Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House (Columbia) is on course to climb 12-3 after collecting album of the year, while British group and best new artist winners Wet Leg could reenter the top 40 with their chart-topping eponymously titled debut. Wet Leg (Domino Recordings) is at No. 33 on the Official Chart Update.

Finally, a string of reissues look set to peak positions on the national chart. Scottish alternative rock outfit Mogwai has a pair of re-issues on track for new highs — 1997 debut Mogwai Young Team (at No. 12 via Chemikal Underground), and their sophomore LP Come On Die Young (No. 24).

Also, Gary Numan’s new wave act Tubeway Army could see their 1978 self-titled debut beat its previous best. Tubeway Army (via Beggars Banquet) blasts into the midweek chart at No. 13, ahead of its No. 14 peak position from 1979.