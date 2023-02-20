Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ Powers to No. 1 In U.K.

Paramore stands tall atop the U.K. albums chart as This Is Why (via Atlantic) blasts to No. 1.

This Is Why had led its closest rival at the midweek point by two-to-one, and it completes the job by securing the title.

According to the Official Charts Company, This Is Why, the Franklin, Tennessee-formed band’s sixth studio LP, was a particular hit on physical formats, which accounted for 76% of its final total.

The reunited trio of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York now has a third U.K. No. 1, including Brand New Eyes (from 2009) and Paramore (2013). This Is Why also leads the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and it’s the best-seller in Australia.

Also new to the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published Feb. 17, is You Me At Six’s Truth Decay (Underdog), the Surrey, England group’s eighth studio album. It’s new at No. 4 for the rockers’ seventh consecutive top 10 appearance.

ABBA continues to mine Gold (Polydor) with their 1992 greatest hits collection, which improves 15-10. The set has now chalked up a ridiculous 1,085 weeks on the U.K. chart, and July 2021 became the first LP to log 1,000 weeks on the survey.

The Swedish pop legends have made a home of sorts in the U.K. with ABBA Voyage. Digital avatars of the band – or ABBA-tars, as the show’s producers insist on calling them – are performing through November at the purpose-built 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

Another legendary act makes an impact on the latest chart — The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger and Co. bow at No. 21 with live hits collection GRRR! Live (Mercury Studios), for the Stones’ 54th top 40 appearance.

Finally, two major TV broadcasts produce chart bumps for several performers.

After performing a medley of hits for her Super Bowl halftime slot, Rihanna’s ANTI (Roc Nation) returns to the top 40 at No. 39. The Barbadian pop artist’s eighth studio album enjoys a 74% week-on-week gain as it improves 69 spots, the OCC reports, while RiRi’s 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad (Def Jam) rises 41 places to No. 42.

Harry Styles won album, artist and song of the year at the 2023 Brit Awards. He’s a winner again as Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony) lifts 6-2 (with a 50% week-on-week gain in combined sales), and his previous, sophomore set Fine Line improves 31-20 on the latest list.

And Brighton, England alternative pop duo Wet Leg’s chart-topping, eponymously-titled Domino Recordings debut flies 83 spots to No. 29 (with a 116% week-on-week gain), after winning for group of the year and best new artist at the BRITs.