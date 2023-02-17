Paramore Blasts to No. 1 on Australia’s Chart With ‘This Is Why’

With their first album in six years, This Is Why (via Atlantic/Warner), Paramore powers all the way to No. 1 in Australia.

This Is Why becomes Paramore’s third leader on the ARIA Chart, following Brand New Eyes (in 2009) and Paramore (2013). It’s their sixth studio album and the followup to 2017’s After Laughter, which peaked at No. 3 in these parts.

The reunited pop-rock trio of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro can boast another neat feat this week; This Is Why is the only new release to impact the ARIA Top 50.

Completing the podium on the latest ARIA Albums Chart, published Feb. 17, is Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony), up 3-2 following his triumphant nights at the BRITs and Grammy Awards; and Taylor Swift’s Midnights (Universal), down 1-3.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Miley Cyrus makes it five weeks in a row with “Flowers” (Columbia/Sony), a record that just seems to grow on fans.

The pop star’s reign could face a challenge from “Boy’s A Liar” (Plg/Warner) by PinkPantheress, the hotly-tipped British singer, songwriter and producer. “Boy’s A Liar” roars 25-3, following the release of a remix featuring U.S. rising star Ice Spice.

Also on the move up is Miguel’s 2010 release “Sure Thing” (Sony), which lifts 11-7 after getting the viral treatment on TikTok. That’s well-up on the original No. 11 peak for “Sure Thing” back in 2011, and it marks the U.S. R&B artist’s second top 10 appearance (his 2013 collaboration with Mariah Carey on “Beautiful” went to No. 6). “Sure Thing” is now three-times platinum certified.

Finally, American rapper and singer Coi Leray’s catchy number “Players” (Universal) is on the rise. It’s up 18-10.