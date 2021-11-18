Papa Roach Makes ‘Noise’ With Second Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1 of 2021

Papa Roach leads Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the seventh time, as “Kill the Noise” rises to No. 1 on the Nov. 20-dated survey.

“Noise” is the group’s second ruler of 2021, after “The Ending,” for a week in March. It’s the first time in the veterans’ career that they’ve nabbed two No. 1s in the same year.

Papa Roach first topped Mainstream Rock Airplay in 2009 with “Lifeline,” for six weeks. The Jacoby Shaddix-fronted act has been a mainstay on the chart since 2000, when “Last Resort” reached No. 4.

Concurrently, “Noise” jumps 9-5 on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay list with 3.1 million audience impressions, up 13%, according to MRC Data. It’s Papa Roach’s first top five hit since “Lifeline” ranked at No. 5 on the inaugural June 20, 2009, chart. “Noise” also climbs to a new No. 35 high on Alternative Airplay, marking the band’s highest-charting song at the format since “Still Swinging” (No. 32 peak, October 2012).

“Noise” additionally reaches a new No. 3 best on the multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, its radio success augmented by 408,000 U.S. streams in the Nov. 5-11 tracking week.

No announcement has been made yet about the release date of a new Papa Roach album. The band’s most recent studio set, Who Do You Trust? (its 10th), debuted at its No. 3 peak on the Hard Rock Albums chart in February 2019 and has earned 96,000 equivalent album units to date.