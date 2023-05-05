Papa Roach Earns Ninth Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1 With ‘Cut the Line’

Papa Roach reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the ninth time as “Cut the Line” lifts to the top of the May 13-dated survey.

“Cut the Line” is the second No. 1 in a row for the veteran rockers, following the one-week reign of “No Apologies” in September 2022.

The Jacoby Shaddix-fronted band first led Mainstream Rock Airplay for six weeks in 2009 with “Lifeline.” Its career on the tally stretches back to its first entry, “Last Resort,” which hit No. 4 in 2000. The band has notched 25 top 10s on the chart.

“Cut the Line” is Papa Roach’s third No. 1 from its 2022 album Ego Trip, with the set’s first ruler being “Kill the Noise,” for four weeks in late 2021. An additional single, “Stand Up,” peaked at No. 12 in April 2022.

Concurrently, “Cut the Line” holds at its No. 10 high on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 2.6 million audience impressions in the week ending May 4, according to Luminate.

The song also appeared on the multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs list for one week in March 2022, peaking at No. 19.

Ego Trip debuted at No. 6 on the Top Hard Rock Albums survey in April 2022 and has earned 91,000 equivalent album units to date.

The band has tour dates in the United States and Europe lined up through October, with its next stop May 13 in Las Vegas.

All charts dated May 13 will update Tuesday, May 9, on Billboard.com.