Ozzy Osbourne Earns First No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart With ‘Patient Number 9’

Ozzy Osbourne achieves his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, as his latest studio effort, Patient Number 9, debuts atop the 31-year-old tally. The set sold 52,500 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. The album also opens at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums and Vinyl Albums.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums rank the week’s most popular rock and alternative, rock, and hard rock releases, respectively, by equivalent album units. Top Current Album Sales lists the week’s top-selling current albums (excluding older albums, referred to as catalog). Tastemaker Albums ranks the week’s best-selling albums at independent and small chain record stores. Vinyl Albums tallies the top-selling vinyl albums of the week.

Patient Number 9 is Osbourne’s seventh top 10 on the Top Album Sales chart, dating to its 1991 launch. He previously visited the top 10 with Ordinary Man (No. 2 in 2020), Scream (No. 4, 2010), Black Rain (No. 3, 2007), Down to Earth (No. 4, 2001), Ozzmosis (No. 4, 1995) and No More Tears (No. 7, 1991).

Osbourne’s solo chart history across all of Billboard’s began in 1981, when Blizzard of Ozz bowed on the Billboard 200 dated April 18, 1981, later peaking at No. 21 in August of that year. Before that, the band Black Sabbath, which included Osbourne, made its Billboard chart debut on Aug. 29, 1970, on the Billboard 200 with its self-titled album, later peaking at No. 23 that December.

Of Patient Number 9’s 52,500 copies sold in its first week, physical sales comprise 44,500 (16,500 on vinyl; 27,500 on CD; and 500 on cassette) and digital downloads comprise 8,000.

Patient also starts at No. 1 on Vinyl Albums with 16,500 sold – Osbourne’s biggest sales week for a vinyl album since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991. The album was available in multiple vinyl color variants exclusively sold through the artist’s official webstore, independent record stores, Amazon, Revolver, Target and Walmart, as well as a picture disc exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Additionally, The Patient album was sold in a deluxe packages containing either a vinyl LP or a CD and a Patient Number 9 comic book.

At No. 2 on Top Album Sales, NAV’s Demons Protected by Angels flies in with 26,000 sold. Jackson Wang’s Magic Man debuts at No. 3 with 20,000 sold and Kane Brown’s Different Man bows at No. 4 with nearly 20,000.

TWICE’s chart-topping Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album falls 2-5 with 12,000 (down 50%) and Megadeth’s The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! descends 1-7 in its second week with 11,000 (down 75%).

Stick Figure’s Wisdom debuts at No. 7 with 10,000 sold, while The Midnight notches its first top 10 on Top Album Sales as Heroes bows at No. 8 with 7,000 sold. Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House falls 5-9 with nearly 7,000 (down 20%).

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 hits the top 10 for the first time, re-entering at No. 10 with 6,000 sold (up 3,159%). The set peaked at No. 19 on the July 16-dated chart. The album was released on CD and cassette on Sept. 9 (it had previously been commercially available to purchase only as a download album). In the week ending Sept. 15, the album sold 4,000 CDs and 2,000 cassettes.

In the week ending Sept. 15, there were 1.659 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 0.3% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.308 million (up 1.7%) and digital albums comprised 350,000 (down 4.5%).

There were 637,000 CD albums sold in the week ending Sept. 15 (up 5.3% week-over-week) and 659,000 vinyl albums sold (down 2.1%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 24.112 million (down 8.4% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 27.201 million (up 0.3%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 66.196 million (down 8.2% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 51.680 million (down 3.9%) and digital album sales total 14.516 million (down 20.7%).