Hot 100 First-Timers: Karol G Producer Ovy on the Drums Scores First Artist Entry Thanks to ‘Cairo’

Ovy on the Drums scores his first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 under an artist billing thanks to his collaboration with Karol G, “Cairo.”

The song, released Nov. 13 via Universal Music Latino/UMLE, debuts at No. 82 on the March 11-dated survey with 5.8 million U.S. streams (up 86%) and 4.4 million radio airplay audience impressions in the Feb. 24-March 2 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track concurrently jumps 20-13 on Hot Latin Songs (nearly matching its No. 11 peak in December). Radio-wise, it stands at No. 11 on Latin Rhythm Airplay (after reaching No. 8 in January) and No. 26 on Latin Airplay (after hitting No. 17).

The song is from Karol G’s new album, Mañana Será Bonito, which debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman in the chart’s history. The only other all-Spanish-language No. 1s are Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

TikTok has been a factor in the song’s growing popularity, as the track has been used in more than 600,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok does not contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

Ovy on the Drums, born Daniel Oviedo in Colombia, has been a consistent hitmaker on Billboard’s charts over the past few years, largely as a producer. While “Cairo” marks his first entry on the Hot 100 as a credited recording artist, he’s charted 13 songs as a producer, all on hits by Karol G.

On Hot Latin Songs, he’s logged 39 entries as a producer, including four No. 1s: Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s “Tusa” in 2019, Becky G and Karol G’s “MAMIII” (2022), Karol G’s “Provenza” (2022) and, as of this week, Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG.”

He’s also scored 10 No. 1 hits on Latin Airplay as a producer. Here’s a recap:

Ovy on the Drums’ Latin Airplay No. 1s

Artist Billing, Title (year):

Karol G, “Tusa” (2020)

Anuel AA & Enrique Iglesias, “Futbol & Rumba” (2020)

Karol G, “Ay, Dios Mio!” (2020)

Karol G, “Bichota” (2021)

Sebastian Yatra & Guaynaa, “Chica Ideal” (2021)

Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin, “Location” (2021)

Karol G, “Sejodioto” (2022)

Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavarez, “Medallo” (2022)

Becky G & Karol G, “MAMIII” (2022)

Karol G, “Provenza” (2022)

Outside of “Cairo,” Ovy on the Drums has charted one other song as a credited artist: “Miedito O Que?,” with Karol G and Danny Ocean, reached No. 14 on Latin Airplay and No. 33 on Hot Latin Songs in February 2021.

Thanks to his work on Karol G’s new LP, Ovy on the Drums concurrently returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Producers chart for an 18th week on top. That’s the third-most weeks spent at No. 1 dating to the chart’s launch in 2019, after only Tainy (119 weeks) and MAG (38). He’s also No. 2 on Latin Songwriters, after spending two weeks at No. 1 last year.

Ovy on the Drums scored his first string of nominations at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, for best urban song (“MAMIII”), record of the year and song of the year (“Provenza”) and album of the year (Sebastian Yatra’s Dharma). He was also nominated for producer of the year at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Ovy on the Drums also finished 2022 as Billboard’s No. 3 year-end Hot Latin Songs producer of the year and No. 21 on the Hot 100 producer of the year list.