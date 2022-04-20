Orville Peck Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Bronco’ Debut

Orville Peck re-enters Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated April 23) at No. 1 to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his new sophomore studio LP, Bronco.

The set arrives at No. 4 on Americana/Folk Albums, No. 11 on Top Country Albums and No. 13 on Top Rock Albums with 12,000 equivalent album units earned in the April 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It also opens at No. 80 on the all-genre Billboard 200, earning the fringed-mask-wearing singer-songwriter his first entry on the ranking.

Explore Explore Orville Peck See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Peck is the first leader on Emerging Artists that has appeared on Top Country Albums since Elvie Shane in October.

Envy of None enters Emerging Artists at No. 5, as its debut self-titled LP opens at No. 24 on Top Albums Sales (4,100 copies sold). The act is the new side-project of longtime Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.

Plus, Lucius re-enters Emerging Artists at No. 9, reaching the top 10 for the first time, as its fourth LP, Second Nature, debuts at No. 28 on Top Album Sales (3,600 sold).

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.