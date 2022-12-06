Olly Murs On Track For U.K. Chart Crown With ‘Marry Me’

Olly Murs‘ Marry Me (via EMI) is walking up the aisle for a U.K. No. 1.

The English pop singer’s seventh studio LP leads the midweek chart, and is heading for a fifth U.K. No. 1 following In Case You Didn’t Know (from 2011), Right Place Right Time (2012), Never Been Better (2014) and 24 HRS (2016).

The X Factor alum has brushed off controversy surrounding the lyrics to Marry Me song “I Hate You When You’re Drunk,” to take pole position on the Official Chart Update, ahead of Taylor Swift’s Midnights (EMI) and Cliff Richard’s Christmas With Cliff (EastWest/Rhino), respectively.

Meanwhile, Atlanta hip-hop producer Metro Boomin could score a career-best with Heroes & Villains (Republic Records), his sophomore solo studio album. It’s new at No. 4 on the Official Chart Update.

Metro Boomin (real name Leland Tyler Wayne) previously impacted the chart with 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes (No. 16) and 2020’s Savage Mode II with 21 Savage (No. 10).

Veteran British electronic music duo Leftfield could snag a fourth top 10 with This Is What We Do (Virgin Music), their first new studio record in seven years. It’s new at No. 8 on the chart blast. The duo of Neil Barnes and Adam Wren hit No. 3 with their classic debut from 1995, Leftism; No. 1 with 1999’s Rhythm And Stealth; and No. 6 with 2015’s Alternative Light Source.

BTS star RM’s solo debut Indigo (BigHit Entertainment) could enter the top 40 at the first attempt. It’s new at No. 27 on the chart blast. As a member of BTS, the South Korean rapper has enjoyed U.K. No. 1s with Map Of The Soul – Persona in 2019, and Map Of The Soul – 7 in 2020.

Christmas has already arrived on the U.K. charts, with several titles making an impression on the midweek albums survey.

Behind Cliff Richard’s first yuletide offering in almost 20 years is Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Reprise), which is on track for its annual return to the top 5, up 11-5; Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli’s A Family Christmas (Decca) dips 6-5; Andre Rieu & Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Silver Bells (Decca) is up 10-7; Aled Jones & Russell Watson’s Christmas With Aled & Russell (BMG) lifts 37-29; and the Corrs’ lead vocalist Andrea Corr could grab a solo career-best with The Christmas Album (Atlantic), new at No. 32 on the midweek chart.

Finally, Fleetwood Mac is staging a return to the top ten, following Christine McVie’s death Nov. 30, aged 79. The Rock Hall inductees’ 1977 LP Rumours (Rhino/Warner Bros) experiences a 200% week-on-week gain, and is on track for a top 10 return, up 28-9; while 50 Years – Don’t Stop (Rhino) could lift 29-14.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday.