Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Set For Top Debut on U.K. Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” is striking fear in its U.K. chart rivals.

The U.S. pop phenomenon’s latest release starts at No. 2 on the midweek singles survey, and is challenging Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood) for the crown.

“Vampire” is the first official release from Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, the followup to her record-breaking 2021 debut Sour.

With Sour and its single “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo became, at 18 years and three months, the youngest solo artist in history to snag the Official U.K. Chart double.

The Grammy Award winner’s debut also broke the U.K. record for most first-week streams ever for a debut album, and she’s the first female solo artist to bag three simultaneous U.K. top 5 singles with “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu” and “Traitor” (Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” also went to No. 1).

“Vampire” should give Rodrigo her fifth U.K. top 10.

“Sprinter” is racing to a fifth consecutive week at No. 1, while the midweek podium is completed by J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic). The rap collab appears to have missed its chance to hit the summit, dipping 2-3 in its fourth week on the Official Chart Update.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” (BMG) is on the rise, and appears set for a No. 8 spot, a new peak.

Also on the climb is Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (EMI), which is on the verge of its first stint in the top 10. The Lover track lifts 13-9 on the Official Chart Update, and could net Swift her 22nd top 10.

The next highest new entry on the chart should be a homegrown hip-hop number, “Pakistan,” by rap collective D-Block Europe and Londoner Clavish. It’s new at No. 11 on the midweek tally.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday, July 7.