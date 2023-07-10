Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Debuts as Her Third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1

There’s new blood atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” debuts at No. 1. Rodrigo slays with her third leader, following “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” in 2021, both of which also launched at No. 1.

With “Vampire” serving as the lead single from Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, due Sept. 8, after “Drivers License” introduced her first LP, Sour, she is the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Plus, two songs ascend for their first week each in the Hot 100’s top 10: Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” now being promoted as her new single after it was released on her 2019 album, Lover, jumps 13-7 to becomes her 41st top 10 – extending her record among women – and Gunna’s “Fukumean” pushes 12-8, marking his fourth top 10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated July 15, 2023) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (July 11).

Streams, airplay & sales: Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” released on Geffen/Interscope Records, drew 35.5 million streams and 26.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (aided by an FCC-friendly radio edit) and sold 26,000 (17,000 sales combined on 7” vinyl, sold for $10, and CD, for $3.50; and 9,000 digital downloads) in its first week, ending July 6, according to Luminate, following its June 30 release.

The song is the 1,150th No. 1 since the Hot 100 began in August 1958, and the 67th to soar in at the summit.

The track likewise debuts at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, No. 2 on Digital Song Sales (as it’s the overall top-selling song of the week, downloads and physical copies combined) and No. 22 on Radio Songs. (It starts at No. 17 on Pop Airplay and No. 22 on Adult Pop Airplay.)

“We always said that it was kind of our version of a rock opera,” Rodrigo told Billboard of “Vampire,” which she wrote with her main collaborator Dan Nigro, who solely produced it. “I think as the album was coming together, we were coming up with a bunch of songs that we really liked, but this one always stuck out to me as something that I felt like was honoring my singer-songwriter roots, but felt like an evolution – in a good way that wasn’t too stark. So, I really liked it for that, and it was always one of my favorites.”

Rodrigo’s 3rd No. 1: “Vampire” is Rodrigo’s third Hot 100 No. 1. “Drivers License” dominated for eight weeks, starting upon its debut in January 2021, and “Good 4 U” ruled for a week in its first frame in May 2021. “Vampire” is her fifth top 10, as her debut album Sour also generated “Deja Vu” (No. 3 peak) and “Traitor” (No. 9). All 11 songs from Sour reached the Hot 100’s top 30.

Leader for lead singles: With “Vampire” the lead single from Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, expected Sept. 8, after “Drivers License” ushered in Sour, she is the first artist ever to debut the lead single from two career-opening albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

‘V’ is for victory: “Vampire” is just the seventh song that begins with the letter “v” to top the Hot 100.

Here the songs that have made such vaunted vaults:

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo, 2023

“Viva La Vida,” Coldplay, 2008

“Vision of Love,” Mariah Carey, 1990

“Vogue,” Madonna, 1990

“Venus,” Bananarama, 1986

“Venus,” The Shocking Blue, 1970

“Venus,” Frankie Avalon, 1959

(Strange, but it’s the tooth: Rodrigo has the first Hot 100 hit with the word “vampire” in its title.)

Y is for Y2K: Rodrigo was born Feb. 20, 2003. She is the only artist born in the 2000s with multiple Hot 100 No. 1s.

The other acts born since 2000 to have led the Hot 100: Billie Eilish (“Bad Guy,” 2019); Jawsh 865 (“Savage Love [Laxed – Siren Beat]” with Jason Derulo and BTS, 2020); 24kGoldn (“Mood” featuring Iann Dior, 2020); and The Kid LAROI (“Stay” with Justin Bieber, 2021).

“I think the most change I’ve felt was just as a girl, growing up and changing from being a teenager to a 20-year-old,” Rodrigo mused to Billboard of her evolution over the last two years. “All of the maturing and figuring yourself out, that’s just on a normal human-to-human level – I think that was the most surprising thing for me.”

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” dips to No. 2 on the Hot 100 following 13 weeks at No. 1, the second-longest command this decade, after Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (15 weeks, 2022). “Last Night” spent the last 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1, the best streak since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” linked 11 weeks on top all in a row in January-March 2020.

“Last Night” drew 74.5 million in radio reach and 29.8 million streams and sold 8,000 June 30-July 6.

“Last Night” tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multimetric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 22nd week, the sixth-longest rule since the chart became an all-encompassing genre reflection in 1958; Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” spent a record 50 frames at No. 1 in 2017-18.

Plus, “Last Night” adds a sixth week atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, having ranked at No. 1 each week since the survey returned.

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” reverses course to No. 3 from its No. 2 Hot 100 high.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” slips to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 best as it spends a third week atop Radio Songs (92 million, up 2%). The collab concurrently tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 45th week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” retreats 4-5 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January, and Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole descends 5-6, after it started at its No. 2 peak, as it tops the multimetric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a seventh week each.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” bounds 13-7 on the Hot 100, with 30.3 million in all-format airplay audience (up 35%), 14.9 million streams (up 11%) and 3,000 sold (essentially even week-over-week).

The song was released on Swift’s 2019 album Lover and is now being promoted as her newest single. It has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, as Swift has been performing it on her current Eras Tour, her first in which she’s been able to spotlight songs from Lover, which was released shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each concert on the tour is divided into 10 acts, encompassing nine of her LPs; the Lover era kicks off the show, with “Cruel Summer” performed in the opening set.

Nearly four years after Lover’s release, “Cruel Summer” becomes the set’s fourth Hot 100 top 10, joining lead single “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie (No. 2 peak); “You Need to Calm Down” (also No. 2); and the title track (No. 10), all in 2019.

“Cruel Summer” is Swift’s 41st career Hot 100 top 10, the second-most among all acts and the most among women.

Most Hot 100 Top 10s:

68, Drake

41, Taylor Swift

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

32, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

29, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

26, Justin Bieber

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley (whose career start predated the Hot 100’s inception)

Gunna’s “Fukumean” charges 12-8 on the Hot 100, driven most heavily by 20.2 million streams, up 12% and boosted by the July 5 premiere of its official video.

The song is the rapper’s fourth Hot 100 top 10, following “Pushin P” with Future and featuring Young Thug (No. 7, January 2022); “Lemonade” with Internet Money and featuring Don Toliver and NAV (No. 6, November 2020); and “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby (No. 4, October 2018).

Swift’s “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, slips 8-9 on the Hot 100, after it soared to its No. 2 high in June following the release of its remix with Ice Spice.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” falls 6-10, after it hit No. 5.

