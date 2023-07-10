‘Vampire’ Week: Olivia Rodrigo Soars In Atop Both Billboard Global Charts

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” blasts in at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated July 15).

The song introduces Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, due Sept. 8.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” surges from No. 9 to No. 3 on the Global 200 and hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, jumping 14-7. The song was originally released on her 2019 album, Lover, and is now being promoted as her newest single.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Tale of the Crypt: ‘Vampire’ No. 1 on Global 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” launches at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 86.3 million streams and sold 13,000 downloads worldwide from its release June 30 through July 6.

The song is Rodrigo’s third Global 200 leader, following “Drivers License” (eight weeks on top) and “Good 4 U” (six) in 2021, both of which also debuted at No. 1.

Rodrigo becomes the first woman with as many as three No. 1s since the Global 200 began in 2020, and overall joins only BTS (seven) and Bad Bunny (three) with at least that high a total. (Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK, Drake and Taylor Swift each boast two No. 1s.)

Rodrigo is also the first woman with three No. 1 debuts on the Global 200. Overall, only BTS (five) has more.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” descends to No. 2 on the Global 200, after 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January; Swift’s “Cruel Summer” charges 9-3, up 16% to 44.1 million streams and 4% to 5,000 sold worldwide; Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” dips 3-4, after six weeks at No. 1 starting in April; and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” falls to No. 5 from its No. 2 high.

Rodrigo Also New Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” likewise premieres at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 51.5 million streams and 4,000 sold outside the U.S. June 30-July 6.

The song is Rodrigo’s second Global Excl. U.S. leader, after “Drivers License” dominated for nine weeks in 2021. She ties Swift for the most No. 1s among women since the chart originated in 2020.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” recedes to No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, following three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 beginning in June; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” slides 2-3, after 13 weeks at No. 1 starting in January (as it tied Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the chart’s longest command); Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” keeps at No. 4 after two weeks on top beginning in May; and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” drops 3-5 after hitting No. 2.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Swift’s “Cruel Summer” flies 14-7, with 29.7 million streams and 1,000 sold (up 19% in both metrics) outside the U.S. Released on Swift’s 2019 album Lover, and now being promoted as her newest single, the song becomes her 11th Global Excl. U.S. top 10, the most among women and tied for second with BTS among all acts, after Bad Bunny’s 14.

“Cruel Summer” has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, as Swift has been performing it on her current Eras Tour, her first in which she’s been able to spotlight songs from Lover, which was released shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each concert on the tour is divided into 10 acts, encompassing nine of her LPs; the Lover era kicks off the show, with “Cruel Summer” performed in the opening set.

