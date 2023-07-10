Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Flies High on U.K. Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (via Geffen) sinks its fangs into the U.K. singles chart.

Arriving at No. 2, the pop-rock number becomes Rodrigo’s fifth U.K. top 10 appearance, a collection that includes two leaders.

When Rodrigo announced her arrival to the pop music world with 2021’s Sour, she set a stack of records. With the release of “Good 4 U,” Rodrigo became, at 18 years and three months, the youngest solo artist in history to snag the Official U.K. Chart double.

The Grammy Award winner’s debut also broke the U.K. record for most first-week streams ever for a debut album, and she’s the first female solo artist to score three simultaneous U.K. top 5 singles with “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu” and “Traitor” (Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” also led the survey).

“Vampire” blasts to No. 1 in Australia and is the first release from Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts, due out Sept. 8. Its predecessor, Sour, spent five weeks at No. 1 in the U.K.

After a tight chart race, the Official Charts Company reports, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood) finds the legs to outpace “Vampire” for its fifth consecutive title.

“Sprinter” accumulates a market-leading 8 million-plus streams, according to the OCC. Completing the top 3 is J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic), down 2-3.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (EMI) continues to heat up on the U.K. chart, four years after its initial release. The Lover album track cracks the U.K. top 10 for the first time, rising 12-6. It’s the 22nd U.K. top 10 for Swift, who will return to these parts in June 2024 when her The Eras Tour passes through.

Meanwhile, DJ Peggy Gou’s dance number “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (XL Recordings) continues to climb, up 9-7, while D-Block Europe and Clavish’s collaboration “Pakistan” bolts to a top 10 start. “Pakistan” debuts at No. 10, the third top 10 appearance for D-Block and Clavish’s second.