Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is Now the Longest-Running Debut Album in Billboard 200 Top 10 This Century

Olivia Rodrigo adds another accolade to her still-young career, as her Sour album becomes the longest-running debut album in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart this century. On the July 2-dated chart, the set spends a 52nd nonconsecutive week in the top 10 (it’s No. 10). It surpasses the 51 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 for Lady Gaga’s debut effort The Fame (2009-17).

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Sour debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated June 5, 2021, and has spent five nonconsecutive weeks atop the tally. The set spun off four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart: “Drivers License” (No. 1 for eight weeks), “Deja Vu” (No. 3), “Good 4 U” (No. 1 for one week) and “Traitor” (No. 9).

Rodrigo closed 2021 as Billboard’s top new artist and top female artist, while the Sour album finished at No. 2 on the 2021 year-end Billboard 200 Albums tally.

Then, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, Rodrigo was the biggest winner of the night, taking home seven trophies, including top Billboard 200 album (for Sour), top new artist, as well as top female artist. Rodrigo also took home three Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony on April 3: best new artist, best pop vocal album (for Sour), and best pop solo performance (“Drivers License”).

In total, Sour has earned 3.7 million equivalent album units in the United States (through June 23), according to Luminate. Of that sum, traditional album sales comprise 767,000. (Her debut release finished 2021 as the No. 2 most popular album in the U.S., according to Luminate, with 2.86 million units earned.)